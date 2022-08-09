Bond denied for Oxford murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The preliminary hearing for Oxford murder suspect Tim Herrington Jr. began Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.
The court appearance was originally believed to only be a bond hearing, during which a judge would either grant or deny him a bond. The judge did deny a bond.
However, the prosecution used Tuesday’s court appearance to lay out some of its findings in the case.
Herrington is accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee whose body has yet to be found. He was last seen on July 8.
Much of Tuesday’s testimony came from Oxford police detective Ryan Baker.
The detective said Lee and Herrington had sex at Lee’s apartment before sunrise on July 8.
He said the two got into an argument and Herrington left.
Baker testified Lee and Herrington had a Snapchat conversation prompting Lee to come over to Herrington’s apartment expecting a sexual favor.
Police believe Herrington strangled Lee and got rid of the body somewhere between Oxford and Grenada.
Baker said police used cadaver dogs and got hits in Herrington’s apartment, his SUV and a box truck Herrington has for his moving business.
Police believe the truck was used to transport the body.
The defense argued anything about cadaver dogs cannot be used as evidence unless there’s physical proof.
Circuit Judge Gray Tollison ruled there was enough probable cause for the case to be sent to a grand jury.
Lee and Herrington's mothers spoke to the court on Tuesday.
Lee's mother said she and her son communicated every day. On the morning he disappeared, he sent her a text message for her birthday.
Herrington's mother was the first of many character witnesses the defense called hoping her testimony would persuade the judge to grant a bond.
Many people gathered outside the courthouse in support of Lee's family. They chanted "Justice for Jay Lee." When law enforcement escorted Herrington away from the courthouse, the group chanted "Where is Jay?"