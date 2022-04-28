Boil water alert issued for some in Baldwyn after water line cut

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - A 6-inch gash on a water line in Baldwyn forced the town to issue a boil water alert for some residents.
According to Mayor Roslynn Clark, a construction company accidentally cut the main water line and some people may have lost water on Wednesday, April 27.
Residents on the following roads should boil their water at least one minute before consuming.
- Frontage Road
- Clearview Drive
- Industrial Drive
- 5th Street
- Ripley Road
The town will let customers know when the alert has been lifted.
Open this link to view more safety precautions to take when under a boil alert.