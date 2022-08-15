Boil water alert issued for some Big Creek Water customers

BIG CREEK, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for the Big Creek Water Association in Calhoun County.
The water association made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15.
The notice is for Cotton Boulevard customers from the intersection of County Road 308 South.
It also affects County Road 306 customers from the intersection of Cotton Boulevard to the intersection of County Road 329.
The alert was issued due to a water leak.
Open this link to view precautions to take while under a boil water alert.