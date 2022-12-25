Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line has left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas.
The Cason Water District says it has had crews since 4 a.m. trying to find the leak.
Because of the leak, it is asking customers to boil their water, if any is coming through the tap, to ensure it is safe to drink.
The district will send samples to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing before telling customers they no longer have to boil their water.
Meanwhile, it is asking anyone who knows where the leak is to call 662-397-0183.