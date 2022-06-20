 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boil water alert active for many Smithville residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil water alert

Photo Date: April 22, 2020. Credit: Alabama Extension. License Link.

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More than two dozen roads in Smithville are under a boil water notice.

The town of Smithville shared the news Monday afternoon, June 20.

Work is underway to repair a main water line.

This affects Smithville Rural Water customers on the following roads:

Brasfield Loop

Bull Mountain Road

Cedar Ridge Drive

Collins Road

Cowley Road

Davis Road

Duncan Lake Road

Faulkner Lane

FB Boozer Lane

Fire Tower Road

Frederick Trail

George Pearce Road

Gregory Loop

Hadaway Bottom Road

Highway 23 (Outside Town Limits)

Highway 23 (60020 & 60021)

Jackson Road

Jug Shop Road

Kennedy Road

McKenzie Road

Pearce Chapel Road

Sam's Sawmill Road

Seminole Road

Stafford Road

Stateline Road

Walls Road

Wildwood Trail

Monitor the town's Facebook page for future updates.

What precautions should you take? Open this link.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you