Boil water alert active for many Smithville residents

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More than two dozen roads in Smithville are under a boil water notice.
The town of Smithville shared the news Monday afternoon, June 20.
Work is underway to repair a main water line.
This affects Smithville Rural Water customers on the following roads:
Brasfield Loop
Bull Mountain Road
Cedar Ridge Drive
Collins Road
Cowley Road
Davis Road
Duncan Lake Road
Faulkner Lane
FB Boozer Lane
Fire Tower Road
Frederick Trail
George Pearce Road
Gregory Loop
Hadaway Bottom Road
Highway 23 (Outside Town Limits)
Highway 23 (60020 & 60021)
Jackson Road
Jug Shop Road
Kennedy Road
McKenzie Road
Pearce Chapel Road
Sam's Sawmill Road
Seminole Road
Stafford Road
Stateline Road
Walls Road
Wildwood Trail
Monitor the town's Facebook page for future updates.
What precautions should you take? Open this link.