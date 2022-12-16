Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka

HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County.
According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday.
The bogus check was for $275 and was supposedly from Tractor Supply Company.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said authorities called the bank and the company to verify the check was false.
Workers said the man made an effort to hide the license plate tag on his vehicle and the check’s watermark passed the test.
“Usually in cases like this, they make a round,” the sheriff said. “That's what we call it. They'll go to jurisdiction to jurisdiction, from county to county, city to city, and most time it will be a bunch of checks.”
He continued, “Just like in a lot of instances, somebody will bring a check from three or four counties away, a payroll check and that's got to stick out kind of odd. You know, people aren't going to drive three counties away to cash a check. So, people just need to be a little more observant. You know, my suggestion to tell them to go to the bank.”
Anyone with information about the man or car shown in the images are asked to call the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-456-2339.