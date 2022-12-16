 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka

  • Updated
  • 0
Possible suspect in check fraud investigation in Chickasaw County

Possible suspect in check fraud investigation in Chickasaw County.

Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday.

HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County.

According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday.

The bogus check was for $275 and was supposedly from Tractor Supply Company.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said authorities called the bank and the company to verify the check was false.

Workers said the man made an effort to hide the license plate tag on his vehicle and the check’s watermark passed the test.

Possible suspect in check fraud investigation in Chickasaw County

Car of possible suspect in check fraud investigation in Chickasaw County.

“Usually in cases like this, they make a round,” the sheriff said. “That's what we call it. They'll go to jurisdiction to jurisdiction, from county to county, city to city, and most time it will be a bunch of checks.”

He continued, “Just like in a lot of instances, somebody will bring a check from three or four counties away, a payroll check and that's got to stick out kind of odd. You know, people aren't going to drive three counties away to cash a check. So, people just need to be a little more observant. You know, my suggestion to tell them to go to the bank.”

Anyone with information about the man or car shown in the images are asked to call the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-456-2339.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you