Body recovered from lake in Booneville

Body of Mississippi man found in Washington after search

MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More information may be released on Monday following the recovery of a body from a private lake in Booneville.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey confirmed the discovery happened on Friday, March 18 around 7 p.m.

Authorities have been working to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

Ramey would not identify the lake nor its address; however, he said the lake is near the western part of the town.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

