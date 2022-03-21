Body recovered from lake in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More information may be released on Monday following the recovery of a body from a private lake in Booneville.
Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey confirmed the discovery happened on Friday, March 18 around 7 p.m.
Authorities have been working to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.
Ramey would not identify the lake nor its address; however, he said the lake is near the western part of the town.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.