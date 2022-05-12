 Skip to main content
Body recovered from lake in Booneville finally identified

missing person, investigation, magnifying glass, search

Credit: MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities finally have the name of the individual found dead in a Booneville lake on March 18.

The body was identified as Byron “BJ” Shumpert, Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks confirmed on Thursday, May 12.

Byron Jamaal Shumpert

Byron Jamaal Shumpert, Source: Booneville Police Department

His manner and cause of death are still pending.

Shumpert, 39, was last seen on Feb. 9 walking on College Street in Booneville.

Police described the lake as private and did not share its location. However, Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the lake is near the western part of town.

