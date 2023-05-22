Body pulled from burned camper in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman's body was pulled from a burned camper Monday morning in Columbus.
The camper was parked at the RV park on Lincoln Road, which is adjacent to the Walmart store. Authorities responded at approximately 6:00.
Neighbors woke up after hearing sounds like an explosion, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said. They then saw the camper on fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The body of a woman was found at the front of the camper.
The coroner pronounced the individual dead. Merchant said the body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
An investigation is underway into the official cause of death and what started the fire.