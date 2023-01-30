Body found Monday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon.
They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across the street from Bennett’s hardware store
Authorities are working to positively identify the individual.
The police chief described the individual as a young Black male wearing hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.