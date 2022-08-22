Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss and Tippah. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Booneville, Baldwyn, Guntown, Mantachie, Jumpertown, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Frankstown, Geeville, Blackland, Gaston, Chapelville, Unity, Collinstown and Peoples. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&