Body found in restaurant parking lot

LAUREL, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was charged with desecration of a body after police say he dumped it in the parking lot of a restaurant.
Video evidence showed someone in a white van pushing the body out into the parking lot around 5:30pm on Thursday.
The body was identified as 45-year-old Dennis Ray Walker, who police say had been dead for some time before his body was found.
Officers believe Walker died of a drug overdose, but his body is being sent to Mississippi Crime Lab for further examination.
Laurel Police arrested Reginald Arrington in connection with the crime.
Captain Michael Reeves says more charges are pending while they wait for MBI's toxicology report.