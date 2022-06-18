Body found at wastewater treatment plant in Columbus identified

UPDATE - 9:30pm June 19, 2022
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the body found as 54-year old Johnny Will Prude, Junior of Columbus.
Prude was an employee at the Columbus Light and Water plant.
The investigation is on going and more information will be released later.
ORIGINAL STORY - SATURDAY, JUNE 18, 2022
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency responders said a body has been found at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the fairgrounds.
Word about the discovery came after police officers and firefighters showed up to look for a reported missing Columbus Light and Water employee.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information is released.