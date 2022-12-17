Bobby Brock insurance agency feeds 1,000 families ahead of Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -Generosity was on display in the All-America City. A local insurance agency made Christmas brighter for a thousand families.
Each year Mississippi's largest insurance company sponsors tons of non-profit fundraisers and benefits, but this year the company had a different idea.
Justin Brock, the President of Bobby Brock Insurance, said that when he heard about the company wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to help members in the community that were going through tough times.
"When the United Furniture news kind of broke it just that catalyst to fill it a lot more people than normal in need right now in the area," Brock said.
Brock, his associates and volunteers within the community put together a Christmas dinner giveaway at the Tupelo Furniture Market..
One thousand families received a box filled with staples needed ahead of the holiday season.
Organizers say each box should have enough to feed a family of four.
Steven Martinez with Bobby Insurance said that "there's a such a need" for items at this time.
"So many people that are needing this holiday season.. and we had seen some friends in the industries that do somethings like this. and we thought it was a great idea, great way to give back to the community," Martinez said.