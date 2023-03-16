Board gives Lowndes County sheriff the go-ahead to hire new task force officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved the sheriff hiring four new officers in the wake of the disbanding of the Columbus-Lowndes Drug Task Force.
The Board gave the approval during a meeting Wednesday morning.
"It is a big relief to be able to have that manpower back because we do have open investigations that need to be worked,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. “And you know, we're glad that the Board went along with our recommendation today and gave the approval to hire the four agents. And now we can be back up to speed where we need to be and still work the investigations that we're working."
The now-disbanded drug task force included officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.
However, new Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry recently decided to remove police officers from the task force and use them in other capacities, such as combating violent crime.
With the Board’s approval, the sheriff can use the new officers to either fill all the vacant spots on the task force or shuffle them into other roles in the department.
"I'm looking for somebody that's willing to work long hours and hard work and got some experience," the sheriff said. "That's what we're looking for."
He said applications are still being accepted.
Hawkins believes a future collaboration with Columbus Police will only benefit the city and county.
"If the city decides that they want to stay in the joint task force and come back to the table and add more people to the task force, I'm still open to that. Because I think the concept of us working together works better for everybody."