Bluesman visits Okolona students as part of Black History Month celebration

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona Elementary School is observing Black History Month with a tribute to music
The annual program is hosted by the school's fourth and fifth grade students. It involved singing and dancing.
This year the students are celebrating the blues.
Bluesman Bobby Rush was the special guest at Tuesday's event.
Rush is a Grammy-winning performer and a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame. He also has his own marker on the Mississippi Blues Trail.