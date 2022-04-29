Blue Suede Cruise draws in hundreds for the weekend in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is hosting the 20th Blue Suede Cruise at the BancorpSouth Arena this weekend.
The event draws in hundreds of people every year.
Ronnie Gist is from Florence, Alabama and he never misses the show.
"It's a pretty day. Sometimes I come down here it's raining, sometimes it's cold, but I come every year and I like this show."
Organizers said 1,100 cars are registered this year and about 2,500 people will be at the event.
This is the second year for John Liftliss to visit the cruise.
"It's some of every make and model. Everybody's so friendly, they want to talk and tell stories about their cars," said Liftliss. "It's a great time."
The Blue Suede Cruise will continue until Sunday, May 1st.