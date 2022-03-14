Blue Springs votes to stay opted in for medical marijuana

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana is a big issue right now as cities and counties work to figure out whether to opt in or out.
Blue Springs Mayor Rita Gentry said the Board of Aldermen voted to stay opted in for medical marijuana on March 1st.
She said they decided on this because the state voted yes.
Governor Tate Reeves signed a new law to allow the medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions like cancer and aids.
"We gone go with the people," said Gentry. "That was the vote for like over 70% so that's reason we decided not to opt out."
Alderman Renna Tolbert said this does not mean there will be medical marijuana dispensaries in the Town of Blue Springs.
"We're not saying, "hey it's okay to smoke marijuana in Blue Springs." This is medical marijuana as Rita said, it will be strongly regulated by the state."
The law gives cities and counties until May to decide if they want to opt out or not.