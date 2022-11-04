Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University.
President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association.
"Alumni and friends of the school support the clarity the new name provides, both in distinguishing the institution from two-year community colleges and in highlighting its Christian identity and mission," said McMillin in a university news release.
The switch is expected to be completed in time for the fall 2023 freshman class to be the first admitted to BMCU instead of BMC.