Blue Mountain Christian University freezes tuition prices while most universities increase

Blue Mountain Christian University

Blue Mountain Christian University (formerly known as Blue Mountain College) in Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss (WTVA) -- Blue Mountain Christian University plans to freeze their tuition prices while every other university continues to raise theirs.

Blue Mountains tuition is currently $9,560 per semester.

President Dr. Barbara McMillin says the tuition freeze is part of a larger strategy to help incoming college students get an education without breaking the bank.

She says it's important that students who want an education at a private Christian university like Blue Mountain can afford it.

