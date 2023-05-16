Blue Mountain Christian University freezes tuition prices while most universities increase

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss (WTVA) -- Blue Mountain Christian University plans to freeze their tuition prices while every other university continues to raise theirs.
Blue Mountains tuition is currently $9,560 per semester.
President Dr. Barbara McMillin says the tuition freeze is part of a larger strategy to help incoming college students get an education without breaking the bank.
She says it's important that students who want an education at a private Christian university like Blue Mountain can afford it.