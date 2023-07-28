Blue Carpet Ball supports Mayor's Youth Council

ABERDEEN, Miss. - The City of Aberdeen is working to support the area’s youth. It hosted a big fundraiser for the Mayor’s Youth Council.
The “Blue Carpet” event was all about supporting the kids of Aberdeen and their futures. As well as, honoring the adults in the community who make it all possible.
“It’s a great honor, gives us a chance to boost our self esteem. It really just exposes some different things outside of Aberdeen,” chairman, Nicholas Shaw, said.
One of those opportunities is the group’s upcoming trip to Tennessee. All the proceeds from the event goes towards their travels. Members of the youth council will tour college and network with people in Nashville.
“It’s everything because so many people think it’s just a small town,” Toniya Brandon, vice chairman, said. “But, when I get to a big town, I feel big. I’ve learned a lot in my small town. I’ve met a lot of connections and a lot of people and it’s everything being from a small town.”
WTVA’s Wayne Hereford was honored at the event for his distinguished service in Aberdeen.
“Seems to me from what I’m looking at is a really bright future for the city of Aberdeen. I see some very sharp, very well dressed young people I’ve spoken to a couple,” Hereford said. “They seem very mannerable. And, looks like the city of Aberdeen is in good hands.”
The Youth Council does a lot for Aberdeen, including countless hours of community service.
“Thing is growth. We teach them sweat equity, you know, you go out there and they are out there cleaning up the cemetery. They are out passing out food and fishes and loaves,” Mayor Charles Scott said.
Mayor Scott asked Katina Holliday to speak at the event. She is a role model for youth in the community and was even granted the “key to the city” at the event.
“I grew up here. So to grow up and remember the impact that the adults had on my life. And the reason why I'm successful today is because of what was embedded in me,” Holliday said. “And to be able to give that back and embed it into someone else what was embedded into me… there's no greater feeling than that.”
Event organizers said the takeaway from the night was F.O.C.U.S. It stands for “find opportunity, create, understand the problem, then select how to fix it.”