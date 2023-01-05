Blood donations always needed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions.
More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross.
In Mississippi, donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a parent's permission.
If you want to donate blood, consider visiting Vitalant’s facility in Tupelo or visit Vitalant.org.