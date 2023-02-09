Blaze damages Winona lumber mill

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - When workers arrived Wednesday morning at No Heart Lumber in Winona, they saw a sight they least expected.
Winona firefighters responded at approximately 7:00 to a blaze at the lumber mill.
The fire started in one of the kilns used to dry wood.
“I thought the whole place was going to burn down, I did,” worker David Hollifield said.
He said the smoke was thick, about 4 feet off the ground and made visibility very low.
Fortunately, the damage is not significant enough to stop production.
Owner Jeremy Kilgore estimates the fire caused $7,000 dollars in damages.
“I'm just glad no one got hurt,” Hollifield said.