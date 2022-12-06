Black Prairie Blues Museum hosts Festival of Trees in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Every November there are visions of sparkling holiday trees dancing inside the head of a Clay County woman.
Deborah Mansfield is the director at the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point.
She is more excited than ever about this year's annual Festival of Trees.
The museum’s galleries and halls are decorated with festive trees, holiday scenes and wreaths.
Plus, some intricate gingerbread houses created by local designers.
Entry is free, but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to the museum.
The Festival of Trees runs through the end of December.