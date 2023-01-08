Birthday celebration at Elvis Presley birthplace.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big celebration today at the home where the “King of Rock and Roll” was born.
Elvis Aaron Presley was born January 8, 1935, in Tupelo. The house where he was born is now an historic museum.
Today, the Elvis Presley Birthplace had a party to celebrate what would have been his 88th birthday.
There were cupcakes, a raffle, and of course music. Fans came from all over to join in the party.
"It is an awesome experience to be here," said Logan Corder who was visiting the birthplace all the way from South Carolina. "It's amazing to be able to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll's birthday."
While the celebration may be over for now, you can still visit the historic museum and take a tour for yourself.