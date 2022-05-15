 Skip to main content
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners

  • Updated
  • 0
Sean "Diddy" Combs hosts the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Billboard Music Awards were presented Sunday.

See below for a full list of nominees, with the winners indicated in bold.

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS *WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS *WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd *WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis *WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado *WINNER

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye *WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye *WINNER

