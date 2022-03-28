Bill to create Tallahatchie River Authority awaits governor's signature

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State lawmakers want to bring more business and prosperity to counties along the Tallahatchie River.
The House and Senate approved a bill that will create the Tallahatchie River Authority.
House Bill 1323 allows county supervisors along the river the right to appoint one county resident to the Authority.
The counties listed are Leflore, Tallahatchie, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Marshall, Union and Tippah.
Those members will then have authority to improve tourism and economic development.
Rep. Sam Creekmore of New Albany said the bill awaits the governor’s signature.