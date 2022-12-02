Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles.
That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program.
The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years.
The goal is to eventually have a bike trail very much like the popular Tanglefoot Trail that runs over 43 miles from New Albany to Houston.
The Tanglefoot has already proven to be a boost to local businesses. That is something local business owners in West Point hope to see as well.
Still, this is all in the planning stage. Right now organizers are still working on funding for the trail. They hope to get most of that from the U.S. Department of Transportation.