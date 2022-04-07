 Skip to main content
Bikes available for Union County Library members to use

  • Updated
Bikes at Union County Library in New Albany, MS

Bikes at the Union County Library in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 7, 2022.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - What goes better with buds and blooms than a bike ride through the north Mississippi countryside?

With the Tanglefoot Trail nearby, the Union County Library is making bicycles available for library members.

The library has a fleet of bikes available to checkout for anyone 18 and older with a valid library card.

The library operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bikes must be returned 30 minutes before the library closes.

