Big Tuna beyond the cage

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- On Saturday night, Pontotoc native and mixed martial artist Ben “Big Tuna” Parrish will fight in Bellator 273 in Phoenix, Arizona. Parrish won four of his last five fights since joining Bellator in 2016. He’s been an underdog every time out but to him, that’s just fine.
"I’ve always been the underdog and I always want to be, I perform better that way when I’m supposed to lose because I don’t have anything to lose," Parrish said.
Parrish trains at the Tupelo Jiu-Jitsu Academy, but for many years, Parrish said he trained for fights in his backyard. He doesn’t need all the bells and whistles of the bigger gyms, he’s a homegrown Mississippi boy. Unapologetic about who he is and where he comes from and he’s fast becoming a fan favorite in the sport.
"I think that’s why the fans like me so much they see that this is not no gimmick I’m not faking this," Parrish said. "I’m not pretending to be someone else, this is what I do, this is literally who I am."
But when the gloves come off and the lights go out, Parrish doesn’t just go home and rest up and train for fights like most fighters do. He puts a hard hat on goes out to Fastenal in Bruce, Mississippi to work a full time job not only to support his fighting career, but his family as well.
"You can’t just fight and not bring money in when you got responsibilities, a lot of fighters don’t have any responsibilities because they only care about themselves," Parrish said.
He drives from Pontotoc to Bruce to work, then drives to Tupelo to train, and then finally home to Pontotoc.
"Imagine a world a life of Big Tuna where Ben Parrish didn’t have to pick up bags all day and then go to the gym after that," Parrish said. "Imagine if he only focused on beating people up again."
The reason beyond his passion for fighting? Parrish is the father of a seven year old daughter, Dorothy. She’s the reason, he puts in the work.
"It’s tough balancing it all with my daughter because I already feel like I’ve lost so much time," Parrish said. "I wanna be able to go to soccer games and softball games and all that stuff too, I’ll literally fight somebody to make that happen, to do whatever she needs me to do and be there whenever she needs to be."
When Parrish steps into the cage on Saturday, he’s got a lot to fight for. Himself, his daughter, the people here in North Mississippi that have supported him along the way and show people again, you just don’t doubt the Big Tuna.
You can watch the fight on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel. The stream starts at 6 PM on Saturday.