Biden's Fourth of July message: 'Our best days still lie ahead'

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be extended through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&