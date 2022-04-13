Biden unveils $800 million security package for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 122 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CLAY                  CRAIGHEAD             CRITTENDEN
CROSS                 GREENE                LEE
MISSISSIPPI           PHILLIPS              POINSETT
ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                YALOBUSHA

IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI

UNION

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

DUNKLIN               PEMISCOT

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
CROCKETT              DECATUR               DYER
FAYETTE               GIBSON                HARDEMAN
HARDIN                HAYWOOD               HENDERSON
HENRY                 LAKE                  LAUDERDALE
MADISON               MCNAIRY               OBION
SHELBY                TIPTON                WEAKLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE,
BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CARUTHERSVILLE,
CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH,
CORNING, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, DYERSBURG,
FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON,
HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON,
JONESBORO, KENNETT, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS,
MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PARIS, PARSONS, PIGGOTT, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN,
TIPTONVILLE, TUNICA, TUPELO, UNION CITY, WATER VALLEY,
WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Biden unveils $800 million security package for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

Biden unveils $800 million security package for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

US President Joe Biden unveils $800 million security package for Ukraine in call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

 Johanna Geron/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US was sending his nation an additional $800 million worth of weapons, ammunition and other security assistance.

"The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement.

The package will include new types of weapons as well as the types of equipment the US has provided to Ukraine for weeks.

The new equipment includes "artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriersm," the statement from Biden read.

"I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters," he said.

The $800 million shipment brings the total amount of military assistance the US has provided to Ukraine to more than $3 billion.

"The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," Biden wrote in a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

