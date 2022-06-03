Biden nominates Bill Renick for TVA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The president nominated an Ashland, Mississippi, man to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Board of Directors.
The president nominated William Renick Sr. who is currently the chairman of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.
He previously served as the workforce division director at Three Rivers Planning and Development District in Pontotoc.
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans from Mississippi, applauded the nomination.
“I’m pleased the President has nominated Bill Renick to serve on the TVA Board, which would restore Mississippi representation on this important body,” Hyde-Smith said. “I look forward to the confirmation process and believe Bill’s experience, aptitude, and extensive record of service to Mississippi will serve the TVA and its customers well.”
The Board is currently comprised of individuals from Tennessee and Georgia.
Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley of Nettleton also praised the nomination.
“Bill Renick is a product of the region of America that led our rural areas out of the dark in the 1930s with the help of TVA and he knows the struggles of working families, senior citizens, and business owners as well as anyone in the entire Tennessee Valley,” Presley said. “President Biden made a smart choice in picking this good man for this job. While we fought for two seats on the TVA board, Bill Renick’s abilities, tenacity and work ethic will mean that Mississippi’s voice will be heard loud and clear. I’m proud for my friend, Bill, and even prouder that such an upstanding man will be serving on the TVA board. The Senate should act swiftly in confirming his nomination.”
TVA provides electricity throughout the Southeast.