Biden: Drone strike on al-Qaida leader delivered 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring “justice has been delivered.”
Speaking Monday evening from the White House, Biden says, “This terrorist leader is no more.”
He says U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.
The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)