 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden briefed on water crisis in Jackson; Reeves requests federal disaster declaration

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Biden, President of the United States, Photo Date: 8/25/2022

Joe Biden, President of the United States, Photo Date: 8/25/2022. Credit: President Biden / Twitter.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a statement on social media Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Jackson has been dealing with flooding for about a week, and now its water is no longer drinkable.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the state is requesting a federal disaster declaration to support state and city emergencies.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you