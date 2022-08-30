Biden briefed on water crisis in Jackson; Reeves requests federal disaster declaration

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared a statement on social media Tuesday, Aug. 30.

FEMA is working closely with the state officials to identify needs, and the EPA is coordinating with industry partners to expedite delivery of critical treatment equipment for emergency repairs at the City of Jackson water treatment facilities. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 30, 2022

We will continue to partner closely with state and local officials to support the people of Mississippi, and stand ready to assist further as soon as we receive an official request from the state. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 30, 2022

Jackson has been dealing with flooding for about a week, and now its water is no longer drinkable.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the state is requesting a federal disaster declaration to support state and city emergencies.