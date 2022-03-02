Biden begins new COVID initiative that gives free pills

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - During the State of the Union address last night, President Joe Biden launched the "Test to Treat" initiative.
He said if you go to a pharmacy to get tested for COVID-19 and you test positive, you will get free anti-viral pills.
Connor Pennington is a pharmacy student at the University of Mississippi. He said anything to prevent people from being in the hospital and keeping everyone safe, he is on board with it.
"Making everyone safer as a whole, I'm all for it," he said. "If you test positive for COVID and there is a proven scientific way that says 'hey, we can give you this pill and you will not be in the hospital,' I'm all for it."
President Biden said Pfizer will offer the United States 1 million pills in March and more than double it in April.
He shared this pill will reduce the chance of ending up in the hospital by 90%.
Although, people like Abi Thomas of Oxford said she is kind of skeptical about taking the pill right now.
She said she would wait to see if it's really effective.
"I think maybe I would wait a little bit. I'm worried that the medicine might not work or something like that. I'll just give it a couple of months before I try it out."