Biden administration launching additional testing sites in six states

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Expected Across Portions of the Mid-South on Thursday... A dry cold front will push through the region today and set the stage for another shot of wintry weather on Thursday. Precipitation will begin around daybreak Thursday in northwest Mississippi and quickly spread northeastward to the rest of the Mid-South through Thursday afternoon. Areas south of I-40 will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before changing over to snow and sleet by late morning. Along and north of I-40, mostly snow and minor sleet accumulations and can be expected. Snowfall totals are expected to range from a dusting along I-40 up to 2 inches across northern portions of west Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel. Some light ice accumulations are expected south of I-40 due to freezing rain. With sub-freezing temperatures in place ahead of the event, there is the potential for light accumulations on roadways, bridges, and overpasses. This could create hazardous travel conditions on Thursday. Road conditions may worsen and become icy Thursday night as temperatures fall into the teens. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts on timing and snowfall amounts as they may change. Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms and tune into NOAA Weather Radio.