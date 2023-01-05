Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator.
The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has been named GSA Regional Administrator of Zone C.
According to the White House, “Regional Administrators lead GSA’s Regional Offices and serve as liaisons with: Members of Congress, representatives of federal, state, and local government agencies, councils, committees, commissions, boards, as well as others that benefit from GSA’s services in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission areas. In alignment with the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities, they will also build relationships that promote sustainability, strengthen American manufacturing and job creation, ensure equity for underrepresented populations and stakeholders, and more.”
Shelton’s zone covers the Southeast, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
He served as mayor of Tupelo from 2013 to 2021.