Bidding underway for splash pad in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany is accepting bids to give its splashpad at the sportsplex a makeover.
The company that initially built the splashpad went bankrupt.
Parks and Recreation Director Chase Jester said plans for a better and bigger splashpad are underway.
“We are in the process of advertising for bids to construct a new splashpad," he said. "The plans are for a 50 by 80 splashpad with ground sprays.”
The new splashpad will not be fenced in and will be free to the public.
The bidding process is said to be completed by the end of June.