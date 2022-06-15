 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Bidding underway for splash pad in New Albany

old New Albany splashpad

Old New Albany sportsplex splashpad. Photo Date:6/15/22

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany is accepting bids to give its splashpad at the sportsplex a makeover.

The company that initially built the splashpad went bankrupt.

Parks and Recreation Director Chase Jester said plans for a better and bigger splashpad are underway.

“We are in the process of advertising for bids to construct a new splashpad," he said. "The plans are for a 50 by 80 splashpad with ground sprays.”

The new splashpad will not be fenced in and will be free to the public.

The bidding process is said to be completed by the end of June.

