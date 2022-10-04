Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding.
The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville.
Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane.
It appears to have been an accident, the police chief added.
Ramey would not identify the individual who was killed, but described the individual as a man in his mid-20s originally from Corinth.
WTVA is working to get the man's name.