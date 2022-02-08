BHM: Rod Bobo serves as first black mayor of West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Rod Bobo is making history as the first black mayor of West Point.
Bobo was elected back in June 2021. He is a former selectman for the city.
He was born and raised in West Point and the fact that he gets to come home and is a pillar of the community is a great feeling.
"I ran on the platform of being the mayor for all people," said Bobo. "When the results came in on election night, it was kind of a surreal moment when it really hit be that I would be serving as mayor of my hometown."
Bobo said with that in mind, he knew it was time to get to work for the people of West Point. He said he wants to see positive results for the city.
"I always had some aspirations to get involved in politics and growing up in a community like this, you get really familiar with the needs of the community really quick and I felt I had the skill set to address some of those needs."
He said that without the successful African American people that came before him, his accomplishments wouldn't be possible.
"Without them doing some of things and them taking some of the stances that they took, this would not be possible for me to sit here today and I respect that and I'm totally grateful for those individuals."