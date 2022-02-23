BHM: Lawyer Kenneth Mayfield shares his journey in Civil Rights Era

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Owner of Mayfield Law Firm Kenneth Mayfield enrolled at the University of Mississippi when he graduated from Okolona Fannie Carter High School in the late 1960s.
He said before he went to college, he was okay with being a second class citizen to white people, but once he got to college that all changed.
"When I got to Ole Miss, things changed and I decided I wanted better," he said. "Not only for myself, but for black people. Many of us decided we were no longer going to accept this second class citizenship."
During Mayfield's time at Ole Miss, the school had no black professors and black people weren't allowed to play sports.
With that being the case, Mayfield and about 60 other students protested at Fulton Chapel which lead to all of them getting arrested that night in 1970.
"We wanted the same rights that the white students had and that lead to more or less difference in feelings. A difference in the way that I felt about the Ole Miss symbol for example."
Mayfield and seven other students were expelled from the university and he knew he had to get an education.
He soon graduated from Tougaloo College and then went on to graduate from the University of Michigan Law School.
With the challenges Mayfield faced, he wrote two books based on the Civil Rights Era from the 1950s to the 1970s.
The first booked entitled, 'To be Born Black in Mississippi' which tells about what he went through as a child growing up in Mississippi to opening his Civil Rights Law practice in 1974.
The other book is called 'The Civil Rights Lawyer' and it talks about him serving African Americans during an eleven-year period of his practice.
"Community work is what I do and civil rights work was no different. Anybody that engaged in civil rights work back in those days had to have a cause in mind. You didn't do it for the money."
Mayfield said his work should speak for itself over the past several decades.
He also has law firms in Memphis, Tennessee and Southaven, Mississippi.