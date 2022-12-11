Benton County sheriff credited with preventing gunfire inside New Albany Walmart

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in New Albany say Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was in the right place at the right time Sunday when two men were arguing inside Walmart.
Chief Chris Robertson says it was around 4:30 p.m. when Goolsby saw Roger Struble of Hickory Flat try to pull a gun out of a holster.
According to the chief, the sheriff drew his weapon and ordered Struble to drop his gun, which he did.
Robertson says Struble is charged with simple assault for now but the charge could be upgraded.