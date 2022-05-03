Benton county escapee captured by U.S. marshals

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - George Hunsucker was on the run from U.S. Marshals for over a week before they caught him in Marshall County.
He broke out from a work detail in Benton County on Monday, April 25, 2022, and U.S. Marshals found him in Waterford between Oxford and Holly Springs hiding inside a house.
Hunsucker now faces multiple charges in three counties, including six charges of breaking and entering in Marshall County.
The other charges include two counts of arson, three counts of selling meth, and one count of escape in Benton County, and one charge of aggravated assault in Shelby County.