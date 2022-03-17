 Skip to main content
Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

Humphrey Coliseum, MSU, Mississippi State, basketball

Humphrey Coliseum, home of Mississippi State basketball. Photo Date: Nov. 21, 2021.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Ben Howland is no longer the head coach of the Mississippi State men’s basketball program, the university announced Thursday.

The Bulldogs’ season ended on Wednesday with a loss to Virginia in the NIT. The team finished the season 18-15.

Howland spent seven years at MSU and compiled a 134-98 record.

His teams made the NCAA Tournament once in 2019 and appeared in the NIT three times (2018, 2021, 2022).

Athletics Director John Cohen says he’ll conduct a nation-wide search for the program’s next head coach.

