Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Ben Howland is no longer the head coach of the Mississippi State men’s basketball program, the university announced Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ season ended on Wednesday with a loss to Virginia in the NIT. The team finished the season 18-15.
Howland spent seven years at MSU and compiled a 134-98 record.
His teams made the NCAA Tournament once in 2019 and appeared in the NIT three times (2018, 2021, 2022).
Athletics Director John Cohen says he’ll conduct a nation-wide search for the program’s next head coach.