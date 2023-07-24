Belmont Police investigating store burglary

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) — Someone burglarized the Family Dollar store in Belmont and got away with two money cards worth $1,000.
Belmont Police Chief Donald Thomas said the burglary happened on Friday, July 21.
He said the burglar walked into the store and chose two money cards, each valued at $500. Thomas said the burglar also got an inexpensive birthday card.
The burglar distracted a cashier and made it appear he had completed the purchase. He then got into a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0100.
Note: This article was changed from "robbery" to "burglary." The police chief also provided new information about the money cards.