Belmont Police investigating big money theft at store

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Belmont are trying to find the person who stole two money cards worth $1,000 from the Family Dollar.
Police Chief Donald Thomas said the burglary happened on Friday, July 21.
He said the thief walked into the store and chose two money cards, each valued at $500. Thomas said the thief also got an inexpensive birthday card.
The crook distracted a cashier and made it appear he had completed the purchase. He then got into a silver vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0100.
Note: This article was changed from "robbery" to "burglary" to the current version. The police chief also provided new information about the money cards.