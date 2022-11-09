Belk looking to fill more than 6K positions ahead of holidays

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, seasonal hiring is in full swing at Belk locations across the country including right here in Mississippi.
The retailer is looking to fill more than 6,000 positions ahead of the holidays, including full and part-time seasonal and regular positions.
There are opportunities in sales, beauty, ship-to-home (picking and packing), curbside pick-up, and other support roles at the retail department store.
To learn more, go to belkcareers.com.
