 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Be careful with space heaters this time of year

  • Updated
  • 0

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cold weather is finally here in northeast Mississippi and that means the return of space heaters.

Space heaters and such increase the chance for fire.

"We've seen people actually sit in a chair with a blanket thrown over them with a space heater — just too close and that is dangerous," Saltillo Fire Chief Mike Nowell said.

However, there's no need to fear turning on a heater to combat the cold, he said. Just be sure there are no flammable objects nearby.

"Remember three feet in any direction: up, down, either side of the unit."

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you