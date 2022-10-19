Be careful with space heaters this time of year

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cold weather is finally here in northeast Mississippi and that means the return of space heaters.
Space heaters and such increase the chance for fire.
"We've seen people actually sit in a chair with a blanket thrown over them with a space heater — just too close and that is dangerous," Saltillo Fire Chief Mike Nowell said.
However, there's no need to fear turning on a heater to combat the cold, he said. Just be sure there are no flammable objects nearby.
"Remember three feet in any direction: up, down, either side of the unit."