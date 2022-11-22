Be aware when shopping on Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year.
Many people will flood stores starting on Thursday evening. This is also heightened time for thieves and store criminal activity. It is important to stay safe while shopping.
Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said, "We beef up patrol during the holiday season. We should be doing some more riding through parking lots and be more visible. We always encourage citizens, if they see something, to call 9-1-1 or say something."
Shoppers are advised to:
- Be patient when parking, never race for a parking spot.
- Park in a well-lit area.
- Place valuables and shopping bags in the trunk.
- Lock all doors.
- Have keys in hand when returning to vehicles.
- Keep purses and bags close to you when shopping.
- Always be watchful of your surroundings.
If you suspect or see any suspicious activity, dial 9-1-1.